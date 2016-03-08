(Adds detail, analyst comment)
* Orders rise by 3.3 pct m/m, surpassing expectations
* Gain is biggest since Sept. 2009
* Mild weather helps construction output rise 7.0 pct
* But analysts say weakened business morale darkens outlook
BERLIN, March 8 German industrial output rose in
January at its fastest pace in more than six years, showing that
the engine room of Europe's largest economy began 2016 well
despite the financial market turmoil that has hurt business
sentiment.
Output rose by 3.3 percent on the month, data from the
Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, surpassing the mid-range
forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent gain. The rise was
the biggest since September 2009.
Relatively mild winter weather allowed construction output
to rise by 7.0 percent on the month. Capital goods were another
bright spot, rising 5.3 percent. However, analysts said the
economy faced challenges.
"Order books are still not filled and the production boom
coincides with inventory reductions," said ING economist Carsten
Brzeski.
"Moreover, the drop in confidence indicators and production
expectation over the last months suggest that things could still
first get worse before they really get better for German
industry," he added.
Industrial orders fell in January, but a spike in orders
from euro zone countries cushioned a drop in demand from
domestic customers, data showed on Monday.
Companies have also been unnerved by turmoil on global
financial markets earlier this year and a slowdown in key export
markets, including China.
Sentiment among German manufacturers plunged in February by
the largest margin since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in
2008, deepening concerns about the health of the economy.
(Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Paul Carrel;
Editing by Caroline Copley and Hugh Lawson)