BERLIN, March 21 The German economy started 2016
in good shape thanks to industrial output gaining traction and
domestic demand providing support as consumers in Europe's
largest economy benefit from a stable labour market, the finance
ministry said on Monday.
Germany's industrial sector went through a rough patch in
the fourth quarter but the latest data has shown output rising
at its fastest rate in more than six years in January, although
factory orders fell.
"The German economy has had a buoyant start to the new
year," the finance ministry said in its monthly report.
"Production picked up in January after a weak fourth quarter and
domestic demand is providing positive impetus."
The ministry said consumption, which has been a pillar of
support for the economy in recent years as the export engine
that traditionally powered the economy has weakened, probably
made a significant contribution to growth in the first quarter.
Consumers are enjoying record-high employment and rising
real wages, while low interest rates and cheaper car fuel
increase their purchasing power.
The finance ministry said the effect of migrants on the
labour market had so far been "moderate".
But while the domestic picture is rosy, the situation in the
export sector is not so bright: The ministry said shipments
abroad had been on a downward trend until now and recent data
from China showing a sharp drop in exports pointed to the risks
coming particularly from abroad.
Exports fell for a second month running in January.
"The waning effect of the euro's depreciation could also
have dampened exports after it gave extra help to exports to
countries outside the euro zone last year," the ministry said.
How German exports fare in future will depend largely on
whether the U.S. economy accelerates again and also on whether
the euro zone recovery continues, the ministry said.
The government predicts imports will rise faster then
exports throughout 2016 as demand from emerging markets weakens
while domestic demand is strong - a development which means net
foreign trade will probably hinder growth.
