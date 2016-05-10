BERLIN May 10 German industrial output fell more than expected in March, but exports posed a surprisingly strong increase, data showed on Tuesday, pointing to a mixed performance by Europe's largest economy at the end of an overall solid first quarter.

Industrial output fell by 1.3 percent, the strongest monthly decline since August 2014, data from the Economy Ministry showed. The figure came in below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.2 percent fall.

In the first quarter overall, industrial output rose by 1.8 percent on the quarter, the ministry said, adding that construction and capital goods posed the strong hikes.

"The industrial sector has overcome its foreign trade related weak phase of the second half of 2015," the Economy Ministry said. "The economic trend in the industrial sector is currently pointing upward."

Separate data from the Federal Statistics Office showed that seasonally adjusted exports rose by 1.9 percent in March while imports were down by 2.3 percent, widening the trade surplus to 23.6 billion euros.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to remain unchanged on the month and imports to fall by 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)