* Economy could slide into recession in second half of year
* Exports slow on euro crisis, domestic demand disappoints
* Weakening economy could hit public appetite for euro aid
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Aug 10 Three years into the euro zone
debt crisis, the gravity-defying German economy has stalled and
some fear it could fall into recession in the second half of
this year.
Over the past week, Europe's largest economy has been hit by
a series of increasingly gloomy data releases, showing declines
in manufacturing orders, industrial output, imports and exports.
In an unusually stark warning on Friday, the economy
ministry said these figures and a sharp drop-off in business
sentiment in recent months pointed to "significant risks" to
Germany's outlook.
Next Tuesday, gross domestic product data for the second
quarter is expected to show modest growth of about 0.2 percent.
But the danger of recession in the second half of the year is
growing, leading economists say, at a time when Europe's single
currency bloc desperately needs growth from its economic
powerhouse.
The slowdown carries risks for German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who will seek a third term in an election one year from
now, and could influence public opinion on her crisis-fighting
strategy especially if a nascent rise in unemployment
accelerates.
"The German economy is losing momentum - there's no doubt
about that - and in the third quarter the economy will shrink
compared to the second quarter," said Joerg Kraemer, chief
economist at Commerzbank.
"Things will go downhill from here. The German economy is
not faring as badly as the rest of the euro zone but it can't
disconnect itself, especially as growth in China has slowed and
continues to do so."
Germany is known for its export-driven growth, but the euro
crisis has hit its biggest market. Roughly 40 percent of the
country's exports go to its partners in the currency zone and 60
percent to those in the broader European Union.
China, one of Germany's fastest growing markets representing
roughly 7 percent total exports, is also slowing. Chinese data
this week showed factory output rising at is slowest pace in
three years, new loans at a 10-month low and export growth
grinding to a halt.
DOMESTIC DISAPPOINTMENT
The hope heading into 2012 was that private consumption
would compensate for the widely expected decline in German
exports. Low interest rates, a robust labour market - German
unemployment stood at just 6.8 percent in July - and strong wage
rises for both the public sector and manufacturing industry were
expected to fuel domestic demand.
But recent data has been disappointing, with retail sales
falling back.
Last month, the chief executive of Germany's Metro
, the world's No. 4 retailer, said retail conditions
were worsening, with worries over the debt crisis overshadowing
other factors that might encourage Germans to spend.
Markus Schrick, head of Korean carmaker Hyundai's German
division, told Reuters he expected a sharp slowdown in sales in
the second half of 2012 as customers became more cautious about
spending.
"The situation is difficult at the moment, there's no doubt
about that," he said. "We're bracing for more difficulties
ahead."
Peter Bofinger, one of five 'wise men' who advise the German
government on the economy, said recent industrial output data
suggested the country was on the verge of a technical recession.
"It's not the case that Germany can counter the weaker
international economic situation with its own dynamism,"
Bofinger told Reuters.
It is too early to predict how the looming slowdown could
affect Merkel's prospects for 2013 or influence the intense
debate in Germany over giving aid to struggling euro partners
such as Greece and Spain.
A poll for public broadcaster ARD earlier this month showed
63 percent of Germans believe the economy is in good shape.
The main reason for that is the robust labour market.
Figures published on Friday showed youth unemployment in Germany
stood at just 7.9 percent in June, compared to a European
average of 22.6 percent.
Still, signs are emerging that a nearly uninterrupted
six-year drop in unemployment is coming to an end.
Seasonally adjusted joblessness has risen, albeit modestly,
for the past four months. And big German companies - from
Deutsche Bank to energy firm RWE and steel
distributor Kloeckner - are pressing ahead with
thousands of job cuts.
"We expect the economic slowdown to start pushing up
corporate insolvencies from the autumn," Christoph Niering, head
of the VID insolvency association, said.
The same poll in which nearly two in three Germans said they
were happy with the current economic climate also showed a sharp
spike in the number of respondents who believe the economy will
deteriorate over the coming year.
At 56 percent, that total is now at its highest level since
early 2009, shortly after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers
triggered the global financial crisis and plunged Germany into
its deepest recession in the post-war era.
The ARD survey showed that 84 percent of Germans believe the
worst of the debt crisis is still to come.
EURO RESCUE IMPACT
The unanswered question is whether a weakening economy will
make Germans less likely to support government rescue efforts
for the broader euro zone.
Merkel has said repeatedly over the past year, most recently
in a statement with French President Francois Hollande last
month, that she will do everything to save the euro.
But not all Germans support that course and the chancellor's
room for manoeuvre appears to be shrinking at a time when both
Greece and Spain may soon require new rescues.
"The stabilisation of the currency union should not be a
goal in and of itself, regardless of the costs associated with
that course," Otto Kentzler, president of the German
Confederation of Skilled Crafts, wrote in a position paper
published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Friday.
Klaus-Peter Schoeppner, head of the Emnid polling group,
said he did not expect a weakening economy to damage Merkel or
her party for now.
But he described her rescues of Greece, Ireland, Portugal
and Spain as the government's "Achilles heel".
"This will only get bigger as the government's ability to
dole out new money comes under strain" from a weakening economy,
he said. "They will have to be very careful going forward."