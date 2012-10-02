BERLIN Oct 2 Germany's economy will grow 0.9
percent this year and 1.6 percent next year, the DIW economic
research institute said on Tuesday, reducing its forecasts as a
weaker global outlook and the euro zone's debt crisis weigh on
the region's powerhouse.
The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), which had
forecast 1.0 percent and 1.9 percent growth rates for 2012 and
2013 respectively in July, said the crisis remained the biggest
threat to the German economy.
"The headwinds will hold up for the time being, production
and orders are weakening and the situation on the labour market
has also darkened somewhat," said DIW chief economist Ferdinand
Fichtner.
"The biggest risk for the export-dependent German economy
remains the euro crisis, which looks less likely to escalate
given the European Central Bank's intervention, but which could
do so nonetheless"
Germany's economy recovered swiftly from the 2008/09
financial crisis and has proven resilient throughout much of the
euro zone's three-year-old crisis. But growth slowed to 0.3
percent in the second quarter from 0.5 percent in the first, and
signs of weakness have increased in past months.
Fichtner said that while the outlook was weaker for emerging
markets, some such as China and Brasil were seeking to stimulate
their economies with expansive monetary policy and fiscal
stimulus. Economic revival there from the start of next year
should lift German exports too, he said.
The DIW said the German companies were not using cheap
financing to their advantage as uncertainty over the euro crisis
was prompting them instead to hold back on investments. These
would likely also pick up from 2013.
