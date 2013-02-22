* Ifo highest in 10 months, biggest rise since July 2010
* Sees Q1 GDP growth of 0.2 pct after Q4 contraction
* GDP fall of 0.6 pct is biggest since start of 2009
By Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Feb 22 German business morale surged at
its fastest pace in over two years in February, pushing higher
for a fourth consecutive month and pointing to a solid recovery
in Europe's largest economy after a dismal end to 2012.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
rose to 107.4 in February, up from a revised 104.3 in January.
That was the biggest one-month rise since July 2010 and beat
even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. The
euro and European shares rose after the data.
Germany's economy shrank by 0.6 percent in the fourth
quarter, succumbing to a sharp fall in demand from its euro zone
trading partners, but economists expect the gloom to be
short-lived and do not see Germany slipping into a recession,
defined as two quarters of contraction.
"German economic confidence surveys seem to be showing more
signs of economic spring, but the economy is still struggling
with a massive millstone round its neck, the rest of the
beleaguered euro zone economy," said David Brown of New View
Economics.
Reflecting the poor outlook for Germany's neighbours, the EU
Commission on Friday said the euro zone economy would not grow
until 2014 and downgraded its forecast for German growth this
year to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent previously.
Ifo itself expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of
0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the
year.
Ifo's sub-index on current conditions rose to 110.2 from
108.1 in January, while a gauge of expectations shot up to 104.6
from 100.6.
Still, while sentiment indicators now point to a solid
first-quarter rebound in Germany, they have not yet been backed
up by much hard data. The most recent export, industrial orders
and output figures point to only a slight uptick.
EXPORTS SEEN RECOVERING
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said he expected exports, the
traditional backbone of the economy, would regain momentum and
noted that the investment backlog was beginning to clear.
Data released earlier on Friday showed that a plunge in
exports drove the strong contraction in fourth quarter GDP,
offsetting support from domestic demand and inventories.
The 0.6 percent GDP fall was the biggest since the economy
shrank by 4.1 percent at the start of 2009, in the wake of the
Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, and it was only the second
contraction since the 2008/09 recession.
Foreign trade deducted 0.8 percentage points from GDP while
domestic demand added 0.2 percentage points.
"The data from the fourth quarter is relatively bad. That
was a one-off," said Ulrike Kastens at Sal. Oppenheim.
"For the current quarter we expect to see growth again.
Exports will probably revive and domestic demand will develop
stably."
TRADE FALLS
Friday's breakdown of GDP data showed exports dropped by 2.0
percent in the fourth quarter while imports fell by 0.6 percent,
boding ill for struggling euro zone states which had hoped to
offload more of their goods on Germany, where rising wages, high
employment and moderate inflation have boosted domestic demand.
Private consumption rose by 0.1 percent on the quarter and
public consumption was up by 0.4 percent.
Investment in equipment has been falling for more than a
year now and dropped by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter as
firms spent less on machines, tools and vehicles, the Statistics
Office said.
Many German companies are cutting costs, with steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp recently saying it wants to cut 500
million euros ($669.5 million) in costs over the next three
years at its European steel operations.
Germany's economy nonetheless remains in good shape compared
to struggling euro zone peers like Greece and Italy, where gross
domestic product shrank by 6.0 percent and 0.9 percent
respectively in the fourth quarter.
Surveys released this week have shown morale among German
analysts and investors climbing to its highest level in nearly
three years this month and private sector activity increasing
for a third straight month.
Germany grew by a post-reunification record of 4.2 percent
in 2010 and by some 3 percent in 2011 but growth slowed to 0.7
percent last year as exports suffered due to sagging demand in
the euro zone and firms cutting back on investments.