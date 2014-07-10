BoE's Libor alternative SONIA backed as benchmark by dealers
LONDON, April 28 Major dealers have backed the broader use of a Bank of England interest rate benchmark as an alternative to Libor, a rate that was tarnished by a rigging scandal.
BERLIN, July 10 Germany's weaker-than-usual economic performance in spring and geopolitical uncertainties are weighing on growth for now but there is no change in the upward trend, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.
"Once the current special circumstances fade, the pickup should continue and the development on the labour market should gather pace again," the ministry said in its monthly report.
Europe's largest economy started the year with record growth due to a milder-than-usual winter, dampening growth in the second quarter, but the ministry said sentiment indicators did not point towards weaker output going forward. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.