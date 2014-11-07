* German exports rise 5.5 percent, imports up 5.4 percent
BERLIN, Nov 7 German exports and industrial
output rebounded in September after sharp falls in the prior
month, likely helping Europe's largest economy to avoid falling
into recession in the third quarter.
Exports surged 5.5 percent on the month, bouncing back from
a fall of 5.8 percent in August - the largest drop in more than
five years - and imports pushed up 5.4 percent after two
consecutive months of decline.
Taken together with industrial production data, which showed
a 1.4 percent rise in September, economists said the figures
pointed to a small amount of gross domestic product (GDP) growth
in the third quarter. In the second quarter, the economy
contracted by 0.2 percent.
"There's no reason to be disappointed here. If you take
exports and industrial production together, we will see a small
amount of GDP growth in the third quarter," said Andreas Rees of
Unicredit.
"But it may only be enough for 0.1 percent of growth. This
is a temporary slowdown that will persist into the fourth
quarter. But we won't see a deep recession."
The German economy had a strong start to 2014 but has been
slowing since then amid political crises abroad, weakness in
euro zone trading partners and a subdued investment climate for
German companies.
Some economists have been predicting a contraction in the
third quarter, which would push Germany into a technical
recession.
A slew of organisations including the OECD, the IMF and
leading institutes have slashed their forecasts for German
economic growth and the government now expects the economy to
expand by just 1.2 percent this year. Third-quarter gross
domestic product data are due on Nov. 14.
