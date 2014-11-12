BERLIN Nov 12 The German government's panel of
independent economic advisers criticised the European Central
Bank's asset-buying programme on Wednesday and urged it to avoid
a major increase in its balance sheet until clearer signs of
deflation emerged.
In its annual report, the panel known as the "wisemen",
although it now includes one woman, also cut its forecast for
2014 growth to 1.2 percent from a previous 1.9 percent due to
crises abroad and unfavourable developments in Europe. It
forecast growth of 1.0 percent for next year.
The ECB's cuts to the benchmark interest rate to combat
falling inflation and its bond-buying programme carried dangers
for the euro zone economy, the panel said.
"On the one hand the financial sector is led into taking
greater risks because of low interest rates, and on the other
hand, due to the bond buying, the ECB could encourage
governments to ease off on their reform and consolidation
efforts."
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michael Nienaber; Editing by
Noah Barkin)