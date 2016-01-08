* German exports rise less than imports in November
* Industrial output unexpectedly dips
* German economy shifts to less export-driven growth
* DIHK says China won't throw Germany into recession
(Adds DIHK managing director, French data)
By Michael Nienaber and Leigh Thomas
BERLIN/PARIS, Jan 8 German imports grew faster
than exports in November and French factory production slowed
more than expected, suggesting a slowdown in emerging markets is
complicating economic recovery in the euro zone.
The German trade data also pointed to a shift in Europe's
biggest economy away from a reliance on exports and towards more
consumer-driven growth as demand from China and Russia wanes.
Seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.4 percent in November,
undershooting expectations in a Reuters poll of a 0.7 percent
increase. Imports grew by a stronger-than expected 1.6 percent,
narrowing the trade surplus to 19.7 billion euros ($21.4
billion), data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.
As demand from other emerging markets wanes, the German
government expects imports to rise at a faster rate than exports
throughout 2016.
This means net foreign trade is likely to hinder growth, a
remarkable development for an economy that for decades has
relied on exports, led by its engineering and auto sectors.
Record-low borrowing costs, rising demand for property and
higher state spending to house an unprecedented influx of
refugees have led to a construction boom in Germany
. In 2015, the authorities registered over 1 million
new arrivals.
Further boosting consumer purchasing power, collectively
agreed wages last year rose by 2.4 percent in real terms, the
strongest pace since at least 15 years, the WSI economic
institute said on Friday.
Economic data on Thursday also showed that healthy domestic
demand fuelled a bigger-than-expected rise in German industrial
orders in November.
Other euro zone countries and the International Monetary
Fund have often suggested that the bloc would benefit from major
exporter Germany putting more emphasis on consumer-driven
growth, hoping this would pull in imports from its partners.
However, trade trends in Germany do not provide firm
evidence, at least at this point, that such a rebalancing in the
euro zone is under way, analysts said.
CONSUMPTION STORY
Bankhaus Lampe chief economist Alexander Krueger said
industrial production was floppy due mainly to slowing global
growth, particularly in China and other emerging markets.
Martin Wansleben, managing director of the DIHK chambers of
commerce, told Reuters that China's weaker growth rate was
impairing export prospects, but this would not throw the German
economy as into a recession.
In France, industrial production fell 0.9 percent in
November on the month, also falling short of expectations,
figures from statistics agency showed on Friday.
However, the French trade deficit narrowed in November to
4.63 billion euros.
German industrial output fell by 0.3 percent as
manufacturing activity dropped, but construction pushed up, data
from the Economy Ministry showed. The headline figure came in
weaker than a consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent increase.
The ministry said the economic slowdown in emerging markets
was the main reason why industrial companies held off some
production in the fourth quarter of 2015.
However, a recent rise in industrial orders and a revival in
construction pointed to a recovery in the sector in the coming
months, the ministry added.
Strong private consumption and higher state spending on
refugees are expected to drive growth. The government predicts
gross domestic product will expand by 1.7 percent in 2015 and
1.8 percent in 2016.
The Federal Statistics Office will publish its flash reading
for 2015 GDP growth on Jan. 14.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has signalled readiness
to loosen his austerity policy, but he still aims to balance the
federal budget in 2016, despite the cost of accommodating and
integrating hundreds of thousands of migrants. Analysts say that
might be difficult if the influx does not slow down.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Additional reporting by Gernot
Heller, Rene Wagner and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)