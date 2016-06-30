* Retail sales bounce back in May, beating expectations
* Jobless numbers fall more than expected in June
* Strong domestic demand cushions drop in engineering orders
* VDMA sees no Brexit impact on engineering output before Q4
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, June 30 German retail sales rose in May
and unemployment fell further in June as upbeat consumers and
local firms drive growth in Europe's largest economy, where the
renowned engineering sector sees no immediate impact from the
'Brexit' vote.
Economists have warned that Britain's decision to leave the
European Union is likely to hit German exports and reduce growth
by as much as half a percentage point next year.
The International Monetary Fund is likely to lower its
growth forecast for the German economy in the coming weeks as a
result of Brexit, an senior IMF official said.
Economic data released on Thursday suggested, however, that
the German economy can rely on strong domestic demand,
cushioning any external shock of Britain's vote to leave the EU.
German retail sales rose 0.9 percent in real terms in May,
the strongest monthly increase since July 2015, data from the
Federal Statistics Office showed. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecasted a slightly weaker rise of 0.7 percent.
In the less volatile period from January to May, retail
sales jumped by 2.0 percent in real terms.
The data came after a survey showed on Wednesday that German
consumer morale reached its highest level in nearly a year
heading into July, indicating that private consumption is likely
to support growth over the summer months.
The spending power of Germans is being boosted by record
high employment, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing
costs, making domestic demand the most important growth driver.
BOOMING JOB MARKET
In another positive sign for domestic demand, German
unemployment fell more than expected in June and the jobless
rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a record low.
"The labour market continues its overall positive
development," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour
Office said.
The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 6,000 to 2.690
million, the Labour Office said. That was slightly more than the
expected fall of 5,000 in a Reuters poll.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the
lowest level since German reunification in 1990.
Strong domestic demand also helped to cushion a drop in
engineering orders in May. A plunge in foreign bookings drove an
overall fall of 4 percent in real terms on the year, the VDMA
industry association said.
"A bright spot was the development of domestic orders. They
rose by 8 percent," VDMA economist Ralph Wiechers said.
Wiechers said the economic consequences of Britain voting to
leave the European Union were unclear and difficult to quantify
at this point. Any possible impact on German engineering output
would not be seen before the fourth quarter, he added.
Wiechers also warned that companies could scale back
investment in Britain after the Brexit vote. "The growing
uncertainty will impair investment, but one can only speculate
about how this will develop exactly," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)