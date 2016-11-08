BERLIN Nov 8 German industrial production fell
more than expected in September, posting its steepest monthly
drop in more than two years, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting
Europe's biggest economy ended the third quarter on a weak
footing.
Industrial output fell by 1.8 percent on the month, data
from the Economy Ministry showed. This was the biggest monthly
drop since August 2014 and came in weaker than the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 0.5 percent.
For the third quarter as a whole, industrial output edged up
0.3 percent on the quarter, driven by an 0.9 percent increase in
construction, the ministry added.
Separate data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on
Tuesday that seasonally adjusted exports fell by 0.7 percent
while imports were down by 0.5 percent.
A Reuters poll had pointed to exports falling by 0.85
percent and imports shrinking by 0.2 percent.
The fall in exports narrowed the seasonally adjusted trade
surplus to 21.3 billion euros from a revised 21.6 billion euros
in August. The September reading was below the Reuters consensus
forecast of 23.0 billion euros.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Victoria Bryan)