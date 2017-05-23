* Ifo business climate index hits post-reunification high
* Broad-based GDP upswing in Q1 expected to continue
* Macron victory brings relief for German exporters
* Strong data a boost for Merkel as German election nears
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, May 23 Business morale in Germany hit
its highest since reunification in May and an already rosy
growth outlook brightened further, tapping into hopes that
Berlin will ally with Paris in spearheading a broad-based
economic revival in Europe.
France is Germany's second biggest trading partner and
europhile Emmanuel Macron's presidential election win over
far-right protectionist rival Marine Le Pen in early May has
given fresh impetus to neighbouring exporters.
That boost in confidence emerged in Tuesday's Ifo business
climate index, which jumped to 114.6 - the highest since its
current data set began in 1991, the year after West and East
Germany unified.
Klaus Wohlrabe, economist for the Munich-based Ifo
institute, said the positive news of Macron's victory had
provided a tailwind. "It is a signal that the European Union is
not under acute pressure, as it was a year ago," he said.
Neither the countdown to Britain's departure from the EU nor
the "America first" polices of U.S. President Donald Trump had
succeeded in putting a brake on the German economy, he added.
Growth in the economy, Europe's largest, accelerated to 0.6
percent quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2017,
separate data showed on Tuesday. The Federal Statistic Office
cited strong exports, booming construction and higher spending
by households and the state as factors.
Germany has outpaced France in recent years, helped by
record low unemployment as labour reforms similar to ones that
Macron has said he also plans to implement kicked in.
Since Macron took office, Chancellor Angela Merkel has
stressed the lead role she believes a Franco-German axis should
play at the heart of a Europe of strengthened economic reforms
and deeper integration.
GOOD NEWS FOR MERKEL
She now looks odds-on to remain the pillar of that bilateral
relationship beyond her country's national elections in
September, for which earlier this year her conservatives were
running neck-and-neck with their Social Democrat (SPD) rivals.
"This impressive string of strong economic data is boosting
Merkel's already good chances of getting re-elected even
further," said Timo Klein, economist for Markit, which also
published its composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May
on Tuesday.
The main question now was whether she could form a new
coalition government with just the business-friendly Free
Democrats (FDP) - as a poll published on Tuesday suggested - or
if she would be forced into another 'grand coalition' with the
SPD, he said.
Markit's PMI showed Germany's private sector grew at the
fastest pace in more than six years due to
stronger-than-expected factory activity.
Tuesday's data prompted some observers to raise their
economic forecasts.
The DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce raised its 2017
growth view to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent.
Unicredit economist Andreas Rees said growth could be as
high as 2 percent. "Germany has become a powerful two-engine
economy benefitting from strong domestic demand and surging
global trade," he said.
Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said the surge in business sentiment
combined with other key economic indicators pointed to growth of
0.6 percent in the second quarter.
The Ifo report, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
firms, showed that managers' assessments of the current business
situation and their outlook for the coming six months both
improved markedly.
A sector breakdown showed the main boost came from improved
sentiment in manufacturing while optimism in wholesaling and
construction also rose.
"Today's strong German data add to the evidence that, not
only the German economy, but the entire euro zone economy could
become the positive growth surprise of 2017," ING bank economist
Carsten Brzeski said.
"With political risks now ebbing away, economics have
quickly taken over."
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel and John
Stonestreet)