BERLIN May 22 Germany's Ifo economic institute
expects Europe's largest economy to grow by 0.5 pct in the
second quarter as businesses become more sober-minded, Ifo
economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Friday.
"The euphoria is yielding to a more realistic view,"
Wohlrabe said after Ifo's leading survey showed that German
business morale deteriorated slightly in May for the first time
since October though it remained at a high level overall.
"The global economy is not providing any additional
impulses. Domestic demand remains an important pillar," the
economist added.
Wohlrabe said that a recent series of rail and postal
strikes did not seem to have had an impact on business morale,
however the rising oil price was dampening the mood among German
manufacturers of producer goods.
He also noted that it would become clear in the next one or
two months whether the current good economic situation in
Germany would weaken slightly.
