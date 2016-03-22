BERLIN, March 22 German economic growth in 2016 is unlikely to surpass the 1.7 percent achieved last year, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The figures indicate that the economy is doing well at present. Economic growth in 2016 will probably not be higher than last year," he said, after buoyant consumer sentiment helped Ifo's monthly business climate index rebound in March.

Wohlrabe said there was no sign that darkening consumer sentiment in Europe or an interest rate rise in the United States will hit German export expectations.

He added that a calming of the situation in China could be one reason for the rise in companies' export expectations.

