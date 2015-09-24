BERLIN, Sept 24 The slowdown in the Chinese
economy is not currently dampening the confidence of German
exporters, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on
Thursday.
"We had expected that the export expectations of industry
would have perhaps fallen a bit. They did not, they actually
rose slightly," Wohlrabe said.
Wohlrabe said the scandal around Volkswagen,
which has admitted to deliberately falsifying U.S. diesel
emissions tests, broke too late to be reflected in the latest
Ifo survey, with any negative fallout having an impact on next
month's result.
He also said that the influx of thousands of refugees into
Germany in recent weeks had boosted the retail sector, in
particular sales of groceries, with supermarkets seeing a clear
rise in turnover that was expected to continue.
