BERLIN, June 24 The short-term impact of a British vote to leave the European Union on the German economy should not give cause for worry, Ifo Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday, adding he saw no need to revise the forecast for German economic growth this year.

"There is no reason at present to change our economic forecasts for 2016," Wohlrabe told Reuters.

"A re-evaluation of the 2017 forecasts will only be possible in 2-3 months at the earliest once the next political decisions have been made," he added.

Ifo currently expects Europe's largest economy to grow by 1.8 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2017.

Wohlrabe added that he did not believe that the Ifo expectations index for June was too optimistic and did not see any sign that the current conditions index would change much in July. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)