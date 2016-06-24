BERLIN, June 24 The short-term impact of a
British vote to leave the European Union on the German economy
should not give cause for worry, Ifo Economist Klaus Wohlrabe
said on Friday, adding he saw no need to revise the forecast for
German economic growth this year.
"There is no reason at present to change our economic
forecasts for 2016," Wohlrabe told Reuters.
"A re-evaluation of the 2017 forecasts will only be possible
in 2-3 months at the earliest once the next political decisions
have been made," he added.
Ifo currently expects Europe's largest economy to grow by
1.8 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2017.
Wohlrabe added that he did not believe that the Ifo
expectations index for June was too optimistic and did not see
any sign that the current conditions index would change much in
July.
