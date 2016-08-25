BERLIN Aug 25 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union weighed on German business morale in August more
heavily than previously, with orders in the chemicals and auto
industry particularly subdued, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told
Reuters on Thursday.
"Brexit has had a stronger effect now," Wohlrabe said,
adding this applied in particular to companies that have strong
trade ties to Britain such as the chemicals or automotive
industry.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index unexpectedly fell to 106.2 in August from 108.3 in
July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of
108.5.
Wohlrabe said the decline in the index was mainly due to a
weaker performance from the chemicals and electric industry:
"Export expectations in the chemicals sector have fallen
significantly due to Britain," he said.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)