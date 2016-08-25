BERLIN Aug 25 Britain's vote to leave the European Union weighed on German business morale in August more heavily than previously, with orders in the chemicals and auto industry particularly subdued, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday.

"Brexit has had a stronger effect now," Wohlrabe said, adding this applied in particular to companies that have strong trade ties to Britain such as the chemicals or automotive industry.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index unexpectedly fell to 106.2 in August from 108.3 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 108.5.

Wohlrabe said the decline in the index was mainly due to a weaker performance from the chemicals and electric industry: "Export expectations in the chemicals sector have fallen significantly due to Britain," he said. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)