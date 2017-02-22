MUNICH Feb 22 The leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump is not having any impact on the German economy and Britain's looming departure from the European Union is not affecting the mood in corporate boardrooms either, an economist at the Ifo institute said.

"The German economy is in surprisingly strong shape in politically uncertain times," Klaus Wohlrabe said after Ifo's monthly survey showed German business morale unexpectedly improving in February.

He added that consumption was continuing to prop up Europe's largest economy and data suggested exports would become an increasingly strong pillar of support. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)