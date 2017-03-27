BERLIN, March 27 German companies are not impacted by the current climate of political uncertainty, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

"The political uncertainties don't affect the German economy," Wohlrabe said, when asked about the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain's decision to leave the European Union and instability in Turkey.

Wohlrabe said the upswing was spread across all sectors after Ifo's monthly business climate index rose unexpectedly in March, noting that sentiment in the construction industry was at its highest level since 1991, just after German unification. (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Paul Carrel)