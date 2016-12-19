Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
MUNICH The troubles in Italy's banking sector are not having any impact on the mood in corporate boardrooms around Germany and neither is the election of U.S. Republican Donald Trump, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Monday.
"The Italian crisis is not having any effect. The markets know that the ECB (European Central Bank) is ready to use a fire extinguisher," said Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe.
Ifo's business climate index rose to its highest level in almost three years in December. Wohlrabe said the falling euro was making industrial firms more upbeat while German consumers were still spending freely.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.