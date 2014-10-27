BERLIN Oct 27 Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said
on Monday he expected zero growth in the fourth quarter in
Germany and that there were almost no bright spots for German
industry at present.
Business sentiment darkened in October for a sixth month
running, according to the Munich-based Ifo think-tank's business
climate index, which fell to 103.2 from 104.7 the previous
month. That was its weakest reading since December 2012.
Wohlrabe said recent upward momentum in the Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for Germany was not yet visible. Only
firms' export expectations had risen slightly, he said, although
it remained to be seen if this was sustainable.
"Things have not gone well for German industry and there are
no bright spots for industry," he said.
