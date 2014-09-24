MUNICH, Sept 24 Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe
said on Wednesday he expected the German economy to stagnate in
the third quarter, adding reduced export and capital goods
expectations, a faltering European economy and the ongoing
Ukraine crisis were weighing on the mood.
German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month
in September to its lowest level since April 2013, undermining
hopes of a strong third-quarter rebound in Europe's largest
economy, that would help give the continent a lift.
"The economy in the European Union continues to falter and
the Ukraine crisis has produced a general sense of insecurity...
there are hardly any bright spots," said Wohlrabe.
He added that he still expected to see German economic
growth of around 1.5 percent in 2014 as a whole.
