BERLIN Oct 25 German company executives have
digested Britain's vote to leave the European Union and positive
signals from China and the United States are pleasing exporters
in Europe's largest economy, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"The Brexit vote has been digested," he said.
Wohlrabe said an impasse over a free trade deal between the
European Union and Canada - which has not yet been signed
because the French-speaking Wallonia region in Belgium opposes
it - was not putting a dampener on the German economy.
Executives have long priced in the European Central Bank's
expansive monetary policy, he said.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing
by Paul Carrel)