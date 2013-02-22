BERLIN Feb 22 German business morale posted its strongest monthly rise since July 2010 in February, pushing higher for a fourth consecutive month and suggesting Europe's largest economy could rebound strongly after a dismal end to 2012.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 107.4 in February, up from a revised 104.3 in January.

That beat the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 41 economists for the index to climb to 105.0, and was well above the highest estimate of 106.2.