BERLIN, March 22 German business morale fell in
March, breaking a four-month run of gains, as ongoing struggles
to agree a bailout for Cyprus reignited concerns that the euro
zone debt crisis could weigh on Europe's largest economy.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
fell to 106.7 in March, down from 107.4 in February.
"The German economy remains on track in a challenging
environment thanks to strong domestic demand," Ifo said in a
statement.
The headline number was below the median forecast in a
Reuters poll of 37 economists for the business climate index to
climb to 107.6.