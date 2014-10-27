BRIEF-John Pappajohn reports 14.8 pct passive stake in Hooper Holmes
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOfjkp) Further company coverage:
BERLIN Oct 27 German business sentiment darkened in October for a sixth month running, hitting its lowest level in almost two years, suggesting Europe's largest economy could be in for a bumpy ride in the fourth quarter.
The Munich-based Ifo think-tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 103.2 from 104.7 the previous month. That was its weakest reading since December 2012.
The Reuters consensus forecast had been for a reading of 104.3. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* S&P says Rhode Island 2017A, B GO bonds assigned 'AA' ratings; other ratings affirmed