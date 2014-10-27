BERLIN Oct 27 German business sentiment darkened in October for a sixth month running, hitting its lowest level in almost two years, suggesting Europe's largest economy could be in for a bumpy ride in the fourth quarter.

The Munich-based Ifo think-tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 103.2 from 104.7 the previous month. That was its weakest reading since December 2012.

The Reuters consensus forecast had been for a reading of 104.3. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones)