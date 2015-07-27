(Corrects previous month's figure to .. revised 107.5 .. not 107.4)

BERLIN, July 27 Business confidence in Germany improved in July after two monthly drops, a survey showed on Monday, as an agreement between Greece and its creditors for talks on a third bailout lifted the mood at firms in Europe's largest economy.

Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 108.0 from a revised 107.5 in June, beating the Reuters consensus for a reading of 107.2.

"The recent easing of the Greece situation contributed to stronger sentiment in the German economy," said Hans-Werner Sinn, president of Ifo think tank. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)