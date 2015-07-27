BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aisino's asset acquisition proposal
* Says securities regulator has halted review of its asset acquisition proposal
(Corrects previous month's figure to .. revised 107.5 .. not 107.4)
BERLIN, July 27 Business confidence in Germany improved in July after two monthly drops, a survey showed on Monday, as an agreement between Greece and its creditors for talks on a third bailout lifted the mood at firms in Europe's largest economy.
Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 108.0 from a revised 107.5 in June, beating the Reuters consensus for a reading of 107.2.
"The recent easing of the Greece situation contributed to stronger sentiment in the German economy," said Hans-Werner Sinn, president of Ifo think tank. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share from 5,687 won/share