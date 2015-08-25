BERLIN Aug 25 German business morale improved
in August, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting
company executives in Europe's largest economy are encouraged by
the agreement of a new bailout for Greece and robust demand.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose
slightly to 108.3 in August from 108.0 in July.
The reading was the strongest since May and compared with
the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 107.7.
