BERLIN Feb 23 German business morale fell for
the third month running in February to reach its lowest level in
more than a year, driven by a sharp drop in expectations among
manufacturing firms.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to
105.7 from 107.3 in January. This was the lowest level since
December 2014.
The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast of
106.7. The drop was driven by a sharp decline in business
expectations among manufacturers, whose exports have suffered
from weakness in emerging markets.
