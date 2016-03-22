MOVES-JPMorgan names new Asia Pacific M&A, equity capital market heads
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.
BERLIN, March 22 German business morale rose in March, snapping a three-month run of falls as companies' assessments of both the current situation and the outlook improved.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 106.7 from 105.7 in February.
The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast of a rise to 106.0. The gain was driven by improved sentiment in the manufacturing and wholesaling sectors. Construction was the only sector which saw weaker business sentiment.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.
MADRID, May 16 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday several groups had shown interest in a potential merger, one of several options it is considering as its new management struggles to clean up billions of euros in toxic assets.