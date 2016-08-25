BERLIN Aug 25 German business morale
deteriorated in August, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting
company executives in Europe's largest economy have become less
optimistic since Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
fell to 106.2 in August from 108.3 in July. That was weaker than
the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.5.
"Business confidence in Germany has clearly worsened," Ifo
head Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "The German economy has
fallen into a summer slump."
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)