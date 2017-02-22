BERLIN Feb 22 German business morale brightened
unexpectedly in February, matching December's 33-month high, a
survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting company executives are
more upbeat about the growth prospects of Europe's largest
economy.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
rose to 111.0 from a upwardly revised reading of 109.9 in
January.
The reading came in far stronger than a Reuters consensus
forecast for a value of 109.6.
"After making a cautious start to the year, the German
economy is back on track," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a
statement.
Managers' assessment of the current business situation
reached its highest level since August 2011 and firms also
expressed greater optimism about the months ahead, he noted.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)