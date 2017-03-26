Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
BERLIN Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.
German business morale was buoyant in February, Ifo's survey of business sentiment showed. Ifo is due to release the results of the March survey on Monday and no change is expected in the reading, supporting expectations for a robust start to 2017.
Yet Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said businesses saw disruption on the horizon.
"Many firms doubt whether the current good situation will last," Fuest told the Suedkurier, adding that businesses believed new technologies like electric cars and digitalisation would lead to "structural upheaval".
He said the German economy was growing well and that Ifo expects it to expand by 1.5 percent in real terms this year.
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.