* Ifo cuts forecast for 2013 German growth to 0.7 pct
* Says domestic demand, not exports, to boost economy
* Says economy to grow in Q1 2013 after contraction in Q4
2012
(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Dec 13 German economic think tank Ifo on
Thursday nearly halved its forecast for 2013 growth in Europe's
largest economy to 0.7 percent but said domestic demand would
help it pick up next year after a brief contraction this
quarter.
Ifo said it was cutting its forecast from its June estimate
of 1.3 percent growth as the euro zone's debt crisis had hit the
economy later than expected, delaying the recovery.
The institute, which publishes the monthly survey of
business sentiment in Europe's paymaster, said the economy would
likely shrink 0.3 percent in the last quarter of 2012, only to
grow 0.2 percent in the first of 2013.
"The German economy looks set to contract in the fourth
quarter of 2012, before staging a recovery that is expected to
be modest initially in 2013," Ifo said in a statement.
"If the euro crisis does not escalate and remains in line
with the baseline scenario, domestic upward forces and rising
demand for German export goods from outside the EU should boost
the economy."
The think tank, which publishes its estimates twice a year,
thus became the latest institution to cut its forecast. The
Bundesbank last week slashed its own to a meagre 2013 expansion
of 0.4 percent from a previous estimate of 1.6 percent.
Germany has been an engine of growth throughout the
three-year euro crisis, but weakness elsewhere in the European
Union, where it sells roughly 60 percent of its exported goods,
is starting to bite.
The economy slowed in the third quarter and looks set to
shrink this quarter, though it should still avoid recession.
ENCOURAGING SIGNS
Some recent signs have nonetheless been encouraging.
Business sentiment surprised with a rise in November, breaking a
six-month run of declines.
Ifo said trade would not contribute to growth next year in
the traditionally export-driven economy, as domestic demand
would boost imports and exports within Europe were weak.
Data earlier this week showed Germany's trade surplus
narrowing to its lowest level in over half a year in the face of
strongly rising imports and weakening demand from its
recession-hit European partners.
Growth would derive instead from private consumption and
investment in equipment and machinery, which had fallen sharply
this year, Ifo said. Germany's engineering trade body earlier on
Thursday reiterated its forecast for a moderate increase in 2013
output.
The VDMA engineering sector, which includes household names
such as Siemens, returned to pre-crisis levels this
year, and sees the growth rate remaining at 2 percent next year.
Ifo said unemployment would increase over the winter months
but would fall again over the course of 2013, with the jobless
rate rising by 0.1 percentage points to 6.9 percent next year.
Inflation meanwhile would ease to 1.6 percent from 2.0
percent in 2012, Ifo said.
The think tank said it saw the euro zone economy shrinking
by 0.5 percent this year and 0.2 percent next year, although it
would start to post growth over the course of next year on
stronger exports and stabilizing private investment.
(Additional reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Gareth
Jones)