By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, Feb 23 German business morale inched up to a seven-month high in February, a leading survey showed on Monday, suggesting Europe's largest economy is starting 2015 on a strong footing after growing robustly at the end of last year.

Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, increased to 106.8 in February from 106.7 in January. That was the highest reading since July, but below a Reuters consensus forecast for 107.7.

"German business confidence suggests that the economy has continued (the) new momentum of the final quarter of 2014 well into the New Year," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.

The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to strong domestic demand, which will likely remain robust given record-low joblessness, strong consumer morale, falling prices and rising wages.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said it would, however, be hard for the economy to do better in the first quarter than it had in the fourth.

The German government has forecast growth of 1.5 percent for this year after 1.6 percent in 2014, with a weaker euro and lower oil price expected to prop up growth.

But Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics, said Ifo's minimal rise suggested "the weaker euro has yet to have a strong positive effect on German firms and that hopes about the impact of European Central Bank QE (quantitative easing) are being offset by fears about Greece."

Euro zone ministers agreed on Friday to extend Greece's bailout by four months, averting a potential cash crunch in March that could have forced the country out of the currency bloc. Athens is now discussing a list of reforms to send to Brussels.

The Ifo survey showed firms felt slightly more downbeat about the current situation than in January but a bit more optimistic about their prospects for the next six months.

It showed improvements in the retail and manufacturing while sentiment in the construction and wholesaling sectors took a turn for the worse. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)