* Ifo sentiment drops in July to lowest in 28 months
* Ifo sees no German recession, but growing uncertainty
* Ifo economist: Moody's outlook move was warning
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, July 25 German business sentiment
dropped in July to its lowest level in more than two years,
adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is losing momentum
along with its immunity to fallout from the region's deepening
debt crisis.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Wednesday its
business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
companies, fell for the third month running to 103.3, its lowest
since March 2010, when the economy was recovering from financial
crisis.
A Reuters poll of 45 economists had forecast a fall to 104.7
from a marginally downwards revised 105.2 in June.
"It looks as if German businesses have finally woken up to
reality. Today's Ifo index sends a clear warning that even the
most solid ship can capsize in a rough thunderstorm," said ING
economist Carsten Brzeski.
Europe's 2-1/2 year-old debt crisis, which appeared to be
easing early in 2012, has flared again on concerns Spain may
succumb to a full sovereign bailout and Greece be forced to exit
the single currency zone.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters uncertainty had
increased and would grow further in coming months.
He saw no risk to Germany's AAA sovereign debt rating but
said Monday's move by credit agency Moody's to cut its outlook
to negative was a warning to the region not to overburden the
euro zone's paymaster with financial demands.
"Germany's strength is not unlimited," Wohlrabe told Reuters
in an interview.
An Ifo sub-index on current business conditions fell to
111.6 from 113.9, while expectations worsened further to 95.6
from 97.2, pointing to a rockier road ahead.
RECESSION THREAT
The German economy weathered the crisis comfortably until
late last year and even now is faring better than its peers,
many of which are struggling under mountains of debt and tough
fiscal reforms that have sent unemployment soaring and at times
led to civil unrest.
"Germany is faring well compared to the rest of Europe. It
could be even worse," Wohlrabe said, forecasting economic growth
of 0.1 percent both in the second and third quarters.
German gross domestic product fell by 0.2 percent in the
last three months of 2011, reversing that with growth of 0.2
percent in the first quarter to keep the euro zone as a whole
from falling into recession.
But recent data suggests the domestic economy is now losing
steam again.
The finance ministry said in its monthly report that growth
would probably reach 0.2 percent in the second and third
quarters, and the economy ministry reaffirmed a full year
forecast of 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
But Tuesday's Purchasing Managers Index data showed the
private sector shrank for a third straight month in July,
suggesting the economy may in fact contract in both the second
and third quarters.
"The sudden deterioration in market sentiment is very likely
to affect the real economy even more in the months to come,"
said Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz.
"Even countries such as Germany, with a fundamentally
healthy economy, could enter recession if waning confidence
leads companies to postpone investment and households to delay
purchases."
Spain paid its second highest euro-era yield on short-term
debt at an auction on Tuesday, and European Union officials said
Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout,
casting fresh doubt on its future in the single currency zone.
The problems among its euro zone trading partners, along
with an economic slowdown in China, are filtering through, even
to Germany's corporate bellwethers.
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate Siemens
looks set to report a decline in third-quarter new orders of its
flagship products as manufacturing demand across the region
flags.
Ifo said the retailing sector offered a ray of hope, with
retailers more positive about their current business situation
and their six-month outlook.
Traditionally export-led, Germany's economy has recently
come to rely more on domestic demand, helped by rising wages and
unemployment near the lowest levels since reunification - though
the euro zone turmoil could potentially impact there too.
"The crisis costs Germany money. Not because of the
bailouts it guarantees, not because of a potential ratings
downgrade ... but because the economy is growing much more
slowly than it otherwise would," said Berenberg Bank's Schulz.
"It could stagnate or even fall into recession, costing jobs
and tax revenues."