* Ifo sees zero GDP growth in third quarter
* Weak European economy, Ukraine crisis cause uncertainty
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Sept 24 German business sentiment fell
for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest level in
nearly 1-1/2 years, dampening expectations for a third-quarter
rebound in Europe's largest economy.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index,
based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 104.7
from 106.3. The Reuters consensus forecast had been for a milder
decrease to 105.7.
"The German economy is no longer running smoothly," Ifo
said. The survey showed sentiment worsening across all sectors
of the economy.
The German economy steamed ahead at the start of the year
thanks to an unusually mild winter that boosted construction
activity. But it contracted by 0.2 percent in the second
quarter, leading some to warn of the risk of recession.
The crisis in Ukraine and a faltering European economic
recovery are seen as the main factors behind the weakness.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters after the release
of the index that he now expects zero growth in Germany in the
third quarter. For the full year, he said gross domestic product
(GDP) was likely to expand by around 1.5 percent.
SOFT SPELL OR NEAR STAGNATION?
"The euro zone's biggest economy has reached a dangerous
stage between soft spell and longer-lasting almost-stagnation,"
said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING.
While hard data has suggested the economy remains robust,
sentiment indicators have been more gloomy for a while.
Earlier this week, the German Bundesbank predicted a
positive end to the year despite the recent slowdown. The
government is forecasting growth of 1.8 percent this year,
although Berlin has hinted it may just miss that forecast.
Some observers, including industry lobby BDI and the
Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) have cut their forecasts for the year
following the weak second quarter.
BDI has cut its forecast to 1.5 percent growth from 2.0
percent, saying that crises in Ukraine, Iraq and the Middle East
as well as some government policies were creating uncertainty
for companies.
Wohlrabe, too, said the Ukraine crisis and a flagging
European economy, were causing uncertainty for German companies.
Germany has extensive business ties with Russia, with more
than 6,000 German firms active there. About 10 percent of German
exporters send goods to Russia and some of those are concerned
that the standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine will
hurt their business.
German consumer goods group Henkel has forecast
a tough six months ahead not least due to political turmoil in
Russia, its fourth-largest market.
And earlier this month, Opel, the European arm of General
Motors, said it would cut production and shedding around
500 jobs in Russia amid a plunge in local demand.
