BERLIN Dec 11 Germany's Ifo institute has revised up its expectations for growth in Europe's largest economy due to the falling euro and decline in oil prices.

The Munich-based institute said on Thursday it expected German gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 1.5 percent this year and next.

"Falling oil prices and the slump in the euro exchange rate have helped to pull the economy out of the state of shock induced by the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis. Companies are now slightly more relaxed as they look to the future," Ifo President Hans-Werner Sinn said.

Only a month ago, Sinn had suggested growth this year could be as low as 1.0 percent. And in October, Ifo and other leading institutes forecast growth of 1.3 percent for 2014. (Writing by Noah Barkin)