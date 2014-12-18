* Business morale rises for 2nd consecutive month in Dec
* Ifo says firms are more upbeat about future prospects
* Engineers expect faster output growth of 2 pct next year
BERLIN, Dec 18 German business morale rose in
December for the second month running, a survey showed on
Thursday, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is on
course to pick up in the fourth quarter after narrowly avoiding
a recession in the third.
Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of
some 7,000 firms, increased to 105.5 in December from 104.7 the
previous month. That was the highest reading since August and
compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for 105.4.
Ifo President Hans-Werner Sinn said falling oil prices and
the weaker euro were "seasonal gifts" to the German economy,
which has traditionally been driven by exports, though it has
recently been hit by a slowdown in key euro zone trading
partners and the West's confrontation with Moscow over Ukraine.
Firms became more optimistic about their prospects for the
next six months while their assessment of the current situation
was unchanged from last month.
"German business confidence confirmed the decent rebound of
the economy in the final quarter of the year," said Carsten
Brzeski, economist at ING, adding that some worries had faded.
"The Ukraine crisis has calmed down, without being solved;
the rest of the euro zone should continue to recover, albeit at
a too low pace; and the negative impact from the timing of the
summer vacation has finally disappeared," he said.
The German economy shrank in the second quarter but managed
to skirt a recession in the third thanks to a strong rise in
consumer spending and a small boost from foreign trade.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said Thursday's survey
suggested there were signs of a change in trend in the economy.
Other recent data has painted a mixed picture of the German
economy, with industrial output, orders and investor sentiment
rising while exports have fallen and private sector growth has
slowed.
The December Ifo index showed improvements in the
manufacturing and wholesaling sectors while retail and
construction took a turn for the worse.
Separately, Germany's engineering trade association said it
still expected the sector's output growth to accelerate to 2
percent next year but warned further declines in sales to Russia
and sluggish reforms in France and Italy would create a drag.
