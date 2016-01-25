(Updates with comments from analyst and Ifo economist)
* Business sentiment falls to 11-month low
* Manufacturers particularly gloomy
* Germany can't completely de-couple from emerging markets
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 25 German business morale
fell in January to its lowest level in almost a year, with
manufacturers particularly concerned that Europe's largest
economy will suffer from a slowdown in emerging markets.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Monday its
business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
firms, fell to 107.3 from a downwardly revised 108.6 in
December.
The reading was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll, which
had pointed to a dip to 108.4.
"German businesses are frightened at the start of the new
year," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters. "Germany
cannot completely de-couple from the downward dynamic in
emerging markets."
The drop took business sentiment to its lowest level since
February last year and came as global policymakers struggle to
deal with myriad risks - from China's economic slowdown, to
Europe's refugee influx and Middle East conflicts.
An index on morale in the manufacturing sector, the backbone
of Germany's export industry, fell to a 12-month low.
Dekabank economist Andreas Scheuerle said there was growing
concern that weak oil prices reflected a weaker world economy.
"Companies have for a long time appeared protected from
rising risk," he said. "Now a bit more realism is taking hold."
The bleak Ifo outlook came after a separate survey last week
showed the mood among German analysts and investors had also
deteriorated in January, as a slowdown in China and other
emerging markets clouded the economic outlook.
The German government expects the economy to grow by 1.8
percent this year, although magazine Der Spiegel reported on
Friday that Berlin has slightly reduced this year's expected
growth rate by 0.1 percentage points to 1.7 percent.
One bright spot in the Ifo survey was resilience in domestic
consumption, with retailers' expectations rising.
German businesses can take also some comfort from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi's remarks last week that the
bank had plenty of instruments at its disposal to push euro zone
inflation higher and was both determined and willing to act.
