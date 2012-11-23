BERLIN Nov 23 German business sentiment
surprised with a rise in November, breaking a six-month run of
declines as companies in Europe's powerhouse economy turned
slightly more optimistic about their current business and
expectations despite the euro zone crisis.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
rose to 101.4 in November from 100.0 in October.
That surpassed even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll
of 41 economists, which had forecast a drop to 99.5, with
figures ranging from 98.5 to 100.3.