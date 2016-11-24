MUNICH Nov 24 Republican Donald Trump's victory
in the U.S. presidential election does not seem to have affected
the German economy, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on
Thursday, adding that Europe's largest economy remained on an
upward path.
"The German economy seems to be unfazed by the U.S.
election. If there is a 'Trump effect', it could show up later
though - that's what we saw after the Brexit vote," Wohlrabe
said.
He added that Ifo's business climate index suggested the
German economy would expand by 0.5 percent in the fourth
quarter, bringing full-year growth to 1.9 percent.
A third of responses in the Ifo survey, which was conducted
between Nov. 2 and 23, came after the U.S. election.
