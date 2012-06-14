BERLIN, June 14 Germany's Ifw think tank raised its 2012 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy by 0.2 percentage points to 0.9 percent due to low interest rates but cut its 2013 forecast, saying the euro zone debt crisis had dampened prospects.

The Kiel-based Institute for World Economy (IfW) said on Thursday that the crisis was having a negative impact on business sentiment and was reducing investment. It added however that this had not substantially altered the outlook for a strong increase in production this year.

The German economy grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter but the IfW said its growth dynamics would be weaker in the rest of the year. The institute downgraded its forecast for 2013 gross domestic product by 0.2 percentage points to 1.7 percent.

"The prospect that the German economy is set for a major upturn has not fundamentally changed, primarily because interest rates are extremely low," IfW economists said in a report.

"But the headwind from abroad is so strong at the moment that it has become more likely the German economy will experience a setback or a dampener at the very least," they added.

The institute said the benefits to the German economy from low interest rates would feed through even more in 2013 as long as the euro zone crisis did not worsen further.

Companies will invest more in equipment, while private consumption will benefit from the good outlook on the labour market, the institute said.

The IfW also said exports would gradually pick up, especially as the economy in Germany's trading partners recovers.

But it warned that growth in exports would not be significant and that foreign trade overall would slow down Germany's economic expansion as imports increased more quickly. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)