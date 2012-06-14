BERLIN, June 14 Germany's Ifw think tank raised
its 2012 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy by 0.2
percentage points to 0.9 percent due to low interest rates but
cut its 2013 forecast, saying the euro zone debt crisis had
dampened prospects.
The Kiel-based Institute for World Economy (IfW) said on
Thursday that the crisis was having a negative impact on
business sentiment and was reducing investment. It added however
that this had not substantially altered the outlook for a strong
increase in production this year.
The German economy grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter
but the IfW said its growth dynamics would be weaker in the rest
of the year. The institute downgraded its forecast for 2013
gross domestic product by 0.2 percentage points to 1.7 percent.
"The prospect that the German economy is set for a major
upturn has not fundamentally changed, primarily because interest
rates are extremely low," IfW economists said in a report.
"But the headwind from abroad is so strong at the moment
that it has become more likely the German economy will
experience a setback or a dampener at the very least," they
added.
The institute said the benefits to the German economy from
low interest rates would feed through even more in 2013 as long
as the euro zone crisis did not worsen further.
Companies will invest more in equipment, while private
consumption will benefit from the good outlook on the labour
market, the institute said.
The IfW also said exports would gradually pick up,
especially as the economy in Germany's trading partners
recovers.
But it warned that growth in exports would not be
significant and that foreign trade overall would slow down
Germany's economic expansion as imports increased more quickly.
