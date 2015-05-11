BERLIN May 11 Germany's economy could grow more in 2015 than the 1.6 percent the International Monetary Fund had forecast in April if lower energy prices and the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme feed through more than expected, a senior IMF official said.

Enrica Detragiache, assistant director of the IMF's European department, also told a news conference in Berlin on Monday that Germany's consistently large current account surplus was a cause for concern because demand remains weak in advanced economies.

Last month the German government raised its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 to 1.8 percent as it took heart from an increase in new jobs, cheap oil and the weak euro.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)