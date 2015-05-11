(Adds detail, quotes, context)
BERLIN May 11 Germany's economy could grow more
in 2015 than the 1.6 percent the International Monetary Fund
forecast in April if lower energy prices and the European
Central Bank's bond-buying scheme feed through more than
expected, the IMF said on Monday.
Enrica Detragiache, assistant director of the IMF's European
department, told a news conference in Berlin that the IMF would,
however, stick to its German growth forecast for the time being.
Last month Berlin raised its forecasts for 2015 and 2016 to
1.8 percent due to new jobs, cheap oil and the weak euro.
The IMF said there were still risks such as weaker than
forecast growth in Germany's trade partners or an escalation in
the euro zone's troubles.
Private consumption will be the main growth driver in 2015
as workers benefit from robust wage increases while net exports
will also provide support, the IMF said.
The IMF said cheaper energy and a weaker euro would probably
increase the size of Germany's large current account surplus,
which last year hit a post-war high of 7.5 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP).
"We project the surplus to exceed 8 percent of this year and
decline slowly in the medium term, as the energy price windfall
is gradually spent and macroeconomic rebalancing in Germany and
within the euro area strengthens," the IMF said.
It said the consistently large surplus was a cause for
concern because demand remains weak in advanced economies
despite central banks implementing ultra-loose monetary policy.
The IMF, which has repeatedly called on Berlin to increase
investment, said Berlin's plans to spend more on public
transport, digital infrastructure and energy efficiency did not
go far enough.
"They do not fully address existing needs and a stronger
effort would be warranted," it said, adding that current fiscal
rules would allow more spending.
The IMF said that to boost willingness to invest, Germany
needed to tackled the regulatory uncertainty and steep
electricity costs for some firms caused by the country's
transition towards renewable energy.
It suggested using alternative financing such as
public-private partnerships to raise investment in
municipalities.
(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Michelle Martin;
