BERLIN, July 3 Domestic demand underpinned by a
robust labour market will drive German economic growth of 1
percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said in a
report on Tuesday, raising its forecast from a previous estimate
of 0.6 percent expansion.
But the IMF also urged Europe's largest economy to embrace
structural reforms to help buttress its resilience to such risks
to growth as the euro zone debt crisis.
"Several conditions are in place in Germany for a domestic
demand-led recovery following the downturn at end-2011," the IMF
wrote, adding that it saw growth at 1.4 percent in 2013.
"The drag from last year's decline in external demand is
receding, while domestic labour market conditions have continued
to strengthen," it said.
"Underpinned by healthy corporate and household balance
sheets, higher wages, well-anchored inflation expectations and
low borrowing costs, growth is poised to reach potential in the
second half of 2012," the IMF said.
Europe's economic powerhouse has remained relatively steady
throughout much of the euro zone crisis, managing to save the
common currency bloc from recession in the first quarter of this
year by growing 0.5 percent.
Yet recent data has suggested that it is losing stamina,
with the crisis causing uncertainty and impacting investment as
well as weighing on exports to euro zone member states.
Many economists expect domestic demand to remain a pillar of
support, helping the traditionally export-led German economy to
rebalance.
RE-BALANCING ACT
The IMF has long urged Germany to address its own role in
the imbalances unsettling the euro zone, namely its reliance on
exports for growth resulting in a large current account surplus
and its wage restraint leading to meagre domestic demand.
German authorities have conceded some ground this year on
some key issues such as encouraging strong wage hikes and
indicating that they would be ready to accept slightly higher
inflation than in the rest of the currency bloc.
"Germany can play a pivotal role in addressing the
challenges posed by the crisis," the IMF wrote in its report.
"The reduction of imbalances in the euro area would be helped by
the natural rebalancing of Germany's economy."
It said it saw headline inflation settling in Germany
slightly above 2 percent, as wages were growing and the economy
was operating "at slightly above capacity in the medium term"
due to loose monetary conditions.
This pickup in prices was "part of the natural process of
rebalancing the sources of growth".
The fund said an intensification of the euro zone crisis and
lower global growth prospects presented downside risks to its
growth forecasts. Germany should implement policies to guard
against these risks to the recovery, such as raising potential
domestic-led growth through structural reforms, it added.
"Raising productivity in the services sector would be helped
by greater competition, including at the regional level in
network industries such as transportation and energy," it said.
The banking system remains vulnerable to external shocks
given high leverage ratios, the low quality of bank capital,
significant cross-border exposures and large reliance on
wholesale funding, the IMF said.
A key priority therefore remains securing financial
stability, for example by restructuring the public sector
Landesbanken and strengthening the crisis management framework.
"The crisis management framework should be strengthened by
establishing resolution plans and enhancing the deposit
insurance regime," it said.
