BERLIN, Aug 28 Consumer prices in the German state of Bavaria
rose in August by 0.1 percent month-on-month, and rose by 0.3 percent
year-on-year, the state's statistics office said on Friday.
Data for up to sixteen German states are used to calculate a preliminary
inflation figure for Germany.
The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its August consumer
price data:
Percentage change
Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index
Overall price index +0.1 +0.3 107.3
Overall index w/o heating oil and fuels +0.3 +1.1 107.8
Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks -0.3 +1.0 111.1
Alcoholic drinks and tobacco +0.1 +4.2 114.4
Clothing and shoes +5.0 +2.1 108.2
Household rents, electricity, gas and other fuels -0.2 -0.6 108.0
Health and personal care items +0.2 +2.2 103.4
Transport -1.1 -1.9 106.9
Communications -0.2 -1.2 90.9
Entertainment, leisure +0.3 +0.7 107.4
Education 0.0 +2.1 78.3
Lodgings and catering +0.3 +2.5 111.4
Lodgings +0.3 +1.6 108.1
Other goods and services +0.3 +0.8 107.4
Goods 0.0 -0.6 107.2
Consumer goods -0.8 -1.6 109.9
of which: foodstuffs -0.2 +1.4 111.4
household energy -0.8 -6.7 111.6
Fuels -4.1 -9.3 101.3
Medium-term durable goods +2.3 +1.6 105.8
Durable goods +0.4 +0.6 98.3
Additional housing costs 0.0 +1.5 104.0
