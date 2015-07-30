BERLIN, July 30 German annual inflation
harmonised to compare with other European countries remained
stable at 0.1 percent in July, preliminary data from the federal
statistics office showed on Thursday.
That was the joint-weakest reading in Europe's largest
economy since February and was bang in line with the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Nonetheless, it came in well below the European Central
Bank's inflation target for the broader euro zone of just below
2 percent over the medium term.
The statistics office said it would publish final consumer
price data for July on August 13.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)