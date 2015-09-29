* Country data due at 1200 GMT, poll suggests drop to zero

* Readings from states feed into national rate

* Euro zone rate due on Wednesday, could slip to negative

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, Sept 29 Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy probably slowed to zero in September, data from some German states suggested on Tuesday, potentially pushing the euro zone figure into negative territory and boosting the case for the ECB to take more action.

Data from five states, including North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) - Germany's most populous state and often a bellwether for the national data - showed annual inflation was unchanged on the year after positive readings last month.

Nationwide data is due out at 1200 GMT.

All of the five state readings were well below the European Central Bank's euro zone target of just below 2 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters before the states' data was published had predicted annual German inflation harmonised to compare with other European states - the ECB's preferred measure - would drop to zero from 0.1 percent in August.

Data from Germany's states feeds into the national rate and while their readings are not harmonised, Sal Oppenheim economist Ulrike Kastens said they pointed to a stagnation of German EU-harmonised consumer prices.

"It'll probably be on the zero line," she said.

She added that the annual euro zone rate, due to be published on Wednesday, could even slip into negative territory after a positive reading of 0.1 percent in August.

Data earlier on Tuesday showed Spanish consumer prices falling at their fastest rate in seven months in September while Belgian inflation remained below the ECB's euro zone target but was above 1 percent for the first time since January 2014.

A Reuters poll conducted before Wednesday's data was published had shown economists expected the euro zone rate to slow to zero.

While the ECB is already ploughing a trillion euros into the euro zone financial system to try to push inflation up towards its target, inflation and growth rates in the euro zone have remained stubbornly low, prompting markets to start pricing in an expansion of that quantitative easing programme.

However, ECB executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday that it was too early for the ECB to discuss doing this as the euro zone was expected to recover modestly.

Kastens said the ECB would likely announce an extension of its QE programme by the end of this year given that the ECB had already cut its inflation forecasts earlier this month, putting it "under pressure to think again about adjusting the QE programme". (Editing by Alison Williams)